Cloudy, Cool, and Damp Conditions to Remain in Place

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of some patchy drizzle and mist, it has been another dreary day under the clouds. The overcast skies have kept our temperatures in the 50′s, which is about twenty-five degrees cooler than normal for mid-October.
Look for more cloudy, cool, and damp conditions over the next few days as rain chances will stay low at 30% on Thursday before going up to 40% on Friday and 60% on Saturday.
With the clouds and rain chances sticking around, our daytime highs will remain well below its seasonal norms, as we top out in the 60′s through Saturday.
The increasing rain chances by Saturday will come courtesy of another cold front. This cold front will not be nearly as strong as the one that arrived earlier in the week, but it will certainly keep the fall-like temperatures in place heading through the weekend and continuing into early next week.
Behind this weekend cold front, look for some clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Sunday and Monday before more clouds and pockets of rain quickly return by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
