‘Horseface’: Trump’s history of insulting women

(CNN)- "Horseface."
That’s what President Donald Trump called adult film star Stormy Daniels on Twitter Tuesday.
By his own admission, Trump doesn't pull punches.
“I can’t be nice if somebody hits me," Trump has said. "If somebody hits me, I have to hit her back or him back 10 times harder.”
But Tuesday’s tweet, calling Daniels "horseface” appeared to be an especially low blow.
The tweet was directed at a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair and then paid off to stay silent.
Biographers of Trump say it's a part of a pattern, a holdover from his reality show days.
"It's just a characteristic of Donald Trump that he treats people this way, particularly women," said David Cay Johnston, who authored, "The Making of Donald Trump."
For years, Trump had used crude insults to gain attention famously going after Rosie O'Donnell's weight, after she first called him a "snake-oil salesman."
During his first presidential debate, then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly asked Trump about his reputation insulting women.
"Only Rosie O'Donnell," Trump said.
Kelly’s question soon led to Trump going after her.
"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes,” Trump said of Kelly. “Blood coming out of her wherever."
In June of last year, Trump fired a salvo at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski who were frequent critics of him.
“Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump said. “She was bleeding badly from a facelift.”
Brzezinski denied she had a facelift.
Then there was the notorious Carly Fiorina incident during the campaign, when Trump spoke about his GOP rival to a Rolling Stone reporter, saying "Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?"
It led to an awkward moment at a debate.
"I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said," Fiorina said.
"I think she's got a beautiful face and she's a beautiful woman," Trump responded.
Women who've accused Trump of sexual misconduct have found themselves targeted by him in public.
Trump attacked accuser Natasha Stoynoff with an insult about her looks not measuring up to his standards.
Trump's biographers say no one in his past ever disciplined him for behavior like this. That in the atmosphere he grew up in, intimidation, and objectification of women, were simply accepted.
"Donald Trump's a misogynist,” Johnston said. “And on the one hand, he's been good for the careers of a few women. But he's always been antagonistic to women. You know he once said that he wanted to punch Rosie O'Donnell right square in the face. And it's just part of his personality. He's a bully. And he likes to, like most bullies, make people think he's tough."
In an exit poll in 2016, seven in 10 voters said Trump's treatment of women bothered them.
But even within that group, 30 percent voted for Trump anyway.
So, Trump's comments about women did not seem to be a deciding issue for voters in 2016.
