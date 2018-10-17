Huntington woman pleads guilty to stalking man she wanted to date

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Huntington woman has accepted a six-year deferred adjudication sentence after pleading guilty to stalking a man she wanted to date.
Julie Ann Lewis, 48, entered the plea to three charges of third-degree stalking on Wednesday in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lewis last November after a man said Lewis had been stalking his family because she wanted to date him after his wife had died.
Family members alleged Lewis would follow them, send them letters and threaten them.
Terms of the agreement include Lewis not contacting victims and a permanent protective order.
