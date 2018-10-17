Nacogdoches police: Woman accused of stabbing man during argument now charged with murder

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A woman arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing has now been charged with murder.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, Milanikii Ybarra’s charge was “enhanced” to a charge of murder on Oct. 16. Ybarra was originally charged with aggravated assault. She was arrested on Oct. 13 after she reportedly stabbed a man during an argument.
Nacogdoches police reports that at about 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 13, they responded to a reported stabbing in 2200 block of Pearl Street. When they arrived they found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Donte Deandre Broussard of Nacogdoches, with a stab wound.
Broussard later died at Memorial Hospital due to the wounds he had received, according to the police.
They reported that Ybarra and Broussard were in a verbal argument when she stabbed him in the stomach.
