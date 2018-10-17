Region XIV basketball rankings out for ETX Juco teams

ATHENS, TX (KTRE) - The 2018 NJCAA Region XIV Polls were released today in Athens on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College.
Here is how the coaches voted.
Men:
East Zone
- Trinity Valley
- Tyler
- Panola
- Navarro
- Kilgore
- Paris
- Bossier Parish
South Zone
- Blinn
- (Tie) Jacksonville, Lamar State - PA
- Lee
- Angelina College
- Coastal Bend
Women’s
- Trinity Valley
- Panola
- Angelina College
- Tyler
- Kilgore
- blinn
- (tie) Paris, Bossier Parish
- Jacksonville
- Coastal Bend
