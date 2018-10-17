Region XIV basketball rankings out for ETX Juco teams

Region XIV basketball rankings out for ETX Juco teams
First year Angelina College Head Coach Nick Wade addresses the media at the coaches poll announcement luncheon.
By Caleb Beames | October 16, 2018 at 10:18 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 10:18 PM

ATHENS, TX (KTRE) - The 2018 NJCAA Region XIV Polls were released today in Athens on the campus of Trinity Valley Community College.

Here is how the coaches voted.

Men:

East Zone

  1. Trinity Valley
  2. Tyler
  3. Panola
  4. Navarro
  5. Kilgore
  6. Paris
  7. Bossier Parish

South Zone

  1. Blinn
  2.  (Tie) Jacksonville, Lamar State - PA
  3. Lee
  4. Angelina College
  5. Coastal Bend

Women’s

  1. Trinity Valley
  2. Panola
  3. Angelina College
  4. Tyler
  5. Kilgore
  6. blinn
  7. (tie) Paris, Bossier Parish
  8. Jacksonville
  9. Coastal Bend

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.