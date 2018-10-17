Testimony begins in trial of second suspect in shooting death of Crockett man

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The testimony in the jury trial for the second suspect in the 2016 shooting death of a 61-year-old Crockett man began Wednesday morning.
Brandon Hill, 34, is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of Frank Thomas. Hill pleaded not guilty to the plea on Wednesday.
In July, a Houston County jury sentenced the first suspect, Leonard Intelisano, to 61 years in prison.
Intelisano and Hill were arrested back in January of 2016. They were originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A deputy with the Houston County Sheriff's Office to the stand as the first witness. He told the jury that in 2014, Hill was told not to go to the victim's home. The deputy showed the jury a criminal trespass violation against Hill which was entered into evidence. The deputy said a bat was found in the victim's truck during a search.
The district attorney also played a video interview of Hill where he entered the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and told deputies about the incident.
In the video statement, Hill told authorities that he had no idea about the shooting. Hill said that after he was at the track supply store he was dropped off to his girlfriend’s place.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.