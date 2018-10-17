Tuesday night Volleyball: SFA moves win streak to 18 straight

KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE • Coleman completed her second-straight double-double effort with a team-high 14 digs. She was one of three Ladyjacks who posted double-digit digs as Redmond finished with 11 and Monaco with 12. • Most of the Ladyjacks' defensive work up front was done by Daron and Hanna. Daron totaled six rejections while Hanna added five of her own to compliment her 11 kills. Anyia Williams finished with three block assists while Redmond turned in a pair, too. • Xariah Williams showed off a dazzling touch on offense, pounding down seven kills on 14 errorless swings to finish with an attack percentage of .500. • Hollas passed out a team-high 27 assists while senior setter McKenzie Brewer added 15 to go along with a service ace and two digs. • Tippett turned in a match-high 22 terminations for Central Arkansas while Anderson added 13. No other UCA players finished with over eight, however, and the home team committed 13 service errors and 30 attacking miscues in its first home setback of the season. • SFA remains one of four NCAA Division I volleyball teams - BYU, Pittsburgh and UCF are the others - who have not lost a true road match this season. • The Ladyjacks' 18-match winning streak is tied fifth-longest in program history. The last time SFA win 18 matches in a row was 2004 when the team finished with a 26-6 mark. QUOTABLE SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys' on the match as a whole | "This was a huge win. I told the girls before we stepped out here tonight that it has been a long time since we've been in here and not only won but played well. Tonight was the night we needed to do both of those things and create some new and different memories in the Prince Center. I thought we played well, let down a little in the third and that's when UCA really cranked it up. At that point it was just a battle on both sides of the net." ...on a win that allows SFA to gain a little separation from one of the teams in the top of the league standings | "Anything that will give us separation is great at this point and time, but we're only at the halfway point of the conference schedule. There's still a lot of volleyball left to play, but this win is big. We still have eight teams who are going to give us everything they've got and more. We're seeing everyone at their very best - teams are just playing extremely aggressive against us. We have survived half of it, but we have to keep improving. We better be ready for the second half to start Thursday night." ...on how UCA got back into the match in set three and what adjustments SFA needed to make | "We did a lot of things well in the first set. We didn't generate a lot of kills, but we were still able to side out at a higher level. They gave us more points in that set to take advantage. Coming out in the second we continued to play well and I felt like we needed some more offense from an outside hitter position, but wasn't quite sure when to bring in some different pieces. Central Arkansas made that decision an easy one for us, though, by really coming out strong offensively. ...on the play of Xariah Williams | "In the third when things weren't going so well, it was time to get Xariah in there and see what she can do and pretty much everything she touched turned to gold. Her hitting numbers look like ones a middle blocker would put up. She took care of her passing and defensive responsibilities, too. She has been the different in so many matches this season, tonight included."