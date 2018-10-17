TxDOT: Most roads are reopen in Deep East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports that all but one road in Deep East Texas after multiple were closed due to flooding.
According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, all roads are open except for FM 1280 at Little White Rock and Gayle Creek in Trinity County.
Oaks reports that TxDOT will continue to monitor roadway conditions throughout the week, especially with the possibility of more rain and risk of rising rivers.
PREVIOUS STORY: Several roadways flooded by heavy rain in Deep E. Texas
