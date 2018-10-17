Weeping relatives receive bodies of South Korean climbers

Friends and relatives stand near coffins containing bodies of South Korean climbers killed over the weekend in a fierce storm on Nepal’s Gurja Himal mountain after theywere brought to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The bodies were driven to the airport and were set to be flown to Seoul, South Korea's capital, later Tuesday. The bodies of five South Korean climbers are heading home amid calls to improve weather warning systems on Nepal's mountains. (AP Photo/Bikram Rai) (AP)