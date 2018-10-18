Angelina County traffic stop results in drug arrest, seizure of meth, Xanax, gun, safe

ANGELINA COUNTY (KTRE) - After Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigators got a complaint about possible illegal narcotics distribution, they and ACSO patrol deputies made a traffic stop Sunday and arrested a 26-year-old man on numerous drug and firearm charges.
Travis Wade Ellis, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charge, a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 28 and 400 grams charge, a third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, four capias pro fine charges, a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a Class C driving while license invalid charge.
Collectively, Ellis’ bond amount was set at $111,138.
According to a post on Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, the ACSO investigators and deputies made a traffic stop on a 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Ellis. He was found to not have a valid Texas driver’s license, and he also had traffic warrants.
“Ellis was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 88 Xanax tablets, a .380-caliber handgun, and a small safe,” the Facebook post stated. “Narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant for the safe, and upon opening the safe, found approximately 114 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales, and multiple ziplock-style bags commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics.”
He was also found to be a convicted felon, the Facebook post stated.
