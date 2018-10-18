Baby born after Michael starts life in Walmart parking lot

Wilmer Capps takes the temperature of his two-day-old son Luke while preparing with his wife Lorrainda Smith to spend the first night out of the hospital in a parking lot in Panama City, Fla., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Capps says he and wife had no choice but to camp out the night their son was released from an Alabama hospital because their home in Panama City was badly damaged by Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (David Goldman)
By DAVID GOLDMAN and JAY REEVES | October 18, 2018 at 12:08 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 12:08 AM

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby born near the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Michael spent his first night outside a hospital in a Walmart parking lot because no better shelter was available.

Wilmer Capps says he and wife Lorrainda Smith had no choice but to camp out at the store the night their son Luke was released from an Alabama hospital because their home in Panama City, Florida, was badly damaged by the storm.

While their apartment was soggy and full of mosquitoes, he says, the parking lot at least had a cool breeze.

They've since stayed in a hotel room provided by donors. Capps was upset at first by his family's plight, but now says he's thankful for the assistance they've received. Mother and baby Luke are doing fine.

Lorrainda Smith, right, and husband Wilmer Capps prepare to spend the first night out of the hospital with their two-day-old son Luke in a parking lot in Panama City, Fla., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Capps says he and wife had no choice but to camp out the night their son was released from an Alabama hospital because their home in Panama City was badly damaged by Hurricane Michael. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Lorrainda Smith, feeds her two-day-old son Luke out of the back of her pickup truck while preparing to spend the first night out of the hospital with her newborn and husband Wilmer Capps in a parking lot in Panama City, Fla., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, as their home was badly damaged from Hurricane Michael. "One day we had it all, the next we had nothing," added Smith. "This is not what I thought I'd be bringing him back to." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 file photo,Lorrainda Smith, sits with her two-day-old son, Luke, as she contemplates with her husband Wilmer Capps, right, sleeping in their truck in a parking lot after their home was damaged from Hurricane Michael and they were told a nearby shelter was closed, in Panama City, Fla. Wilmer Capps says he and wife Lorrainda Smith had no choice but to camp out at the store the night their son Luke was released from an Alabama hospital because their home in Panama City, Florida, was badly damaged by the storm.. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, Lorrainda Smith sits with her 2-day-old son, Luke, as she contemplates with her husband, Wilmer Capps, right, sleeping in their truck in a parking lot after their home was damaged from Hurricane Michael and they were told a nearby shelter was closed, in Panama City, Fla. Wilmer Capps says he and wife Lorrainda Smith had no choice but to camp out at the store the night their son Luke was released from an Alabama hospital because their home in Panama City, Florida, was badly damaged by the storm. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
