Brexit uncertainty set to hobble UK economy through winter

LONDON (AP) — The uncertainty over Brexit that's hobbling the British economy is set to go on for longer than expected.
When Britain triggered the two-year timetable to leave the European Union, October's summit of EU leaders was supposed to be the moment a Brexit deal would be agreed on to give parliaments the time to pass it into law ahead of March's departure.
A deal at Wednesday's summit would have lifted some of the pall that's hung over the British economy since the Brexit vote of June 2016. Instead, EU leaders cancelled a special Brexit summit in November. That suggests there won't be any deal until December — at the earliest.
The worry is Britain could crash out without a pact on future relations with the EU.