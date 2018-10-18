Brexit uncertainty set to hobble UK economy through winter

A pro-EU demonstrator holds up an EU flag to oncoming traffic outside the Palace of Westminster as the British government holds a cabinet meeting on Brexit inside 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The Brexit agreement must be sealed in the coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it, but talks continue, particularly over how to ensure no physical border dividing the UK from Northern Ireland and the EU member state of Ireland. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)
By PAN PYLAS | October 18, 2018 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 8:08 AM

LONDON (AP) — The uncertainty over Brexit that's hobbling the British economy is set to go on for longer than expected.

When Britain triggered the two-year timetable to leave the European Union, October's summit of EU leaders was supposed to be the moment a Brexit deal would be agreed on to give parliaments the time to pass it into law ahead of March's departure.

A deal at Wednesday's summit would have lifted some of the pall that's hung over the British economy since the Brexit vote of June 2016. Instead, EU leaders cancelled a special Brexit summit in November. That suggests there won't be any deal until December — at the earliest.

The worry is Britain could crash out without a pact on future relations with the EU.