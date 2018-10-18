Builder sues over $2 billion San Francisco transit center

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, a few people walk through main plaza entryway to the closed Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. The general contractor that managed San Francisco's troubled $2.2 billion transit terminal is suing the agency in charge of the project, alleging faulty design and and mismanagement led to construction delays and costs overruns that cost the company $150 million. AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (Eric Risberg)