Lovelady, Grapeland ready for big 2A showdown

LOVELADY, TX (KTRE) - Both the Lovelady Lions and Grapeland Sandies did not let the rain and the cold weather slow them down this week in practice.
The teams, divided by almost 30 miles, will meet up in district action Friday night with a district title on the line. If Grapeland wins it will most likely guarantee them the title outright. If Lovelady wins, the lions would at least have a share f the district title depending on how Evadale does.
“There is a lot of emotions considering that it is a rivaley,” Grapeland quarterback Rick Fraunberger said. “There is no love lost between each team.”
Many of these kids have grown up in youth sports together and some of the players have also worked together over the summer. For Lovelady a win over Grapeland Friday night would also be a big win for their pride.
“It is a big game,” Grayson Bachynsky said. “Last year we lost to Grapeland on a last second Hail Mary. This means a lot to us and the fans on senior night.”
Lovelady’s original senior night was set for the final game against Sabine Pass, but the Sharks forfeited their season away.
Both teams can score but the defenses have stepped up this year. The Sandies are giving up just over 7 points a game. The Lions are averaging just under 6 points a game.
“They are just like us,” Logan Lowery said. We respect Grapeland’s speed. We just have to rally and make a tackle."
The game will kick off at 7 pm from Lovelady.
