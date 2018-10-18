This season’s most popular Halloween costumes may not be what you expect

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Halloween is two weeks away, which means there is still time to get your costume lined up for the frightful holiday. While traditional costumes may include ghosts or superheroes, this year’s hottest costumes might not be what you were expecting.
According to Spirit Halloween Store sales associate Meghan Raines, the most popular costumes have been characters from “Fortnite,” a popular video game, and “Hocus Pocus,” a Halloween-themed Disney movie.
“We’ve been selling a lot of ‘Fortnite’ costumes. Adults and children both have been coming in and going for that like crazy,” Raines said. “Also ‘Hocus Pocus’ has been one of our top sellers this year. These are mainly adults coming in and buying these, kind of reliving their childhood in a sense.”
Of course, buying a costume at the store isn’t your only option.
“A lot of people come in, and I mean they like the full costumes that we have, but they like to throw in their own little twist to it,” Raines said. “We have a wide do-it-yourself selection to choose from so you can make any kind of costume you want or add your own little spice to whatever costume we may already have.”
And while not all costumes are scary, there’s some that are bound to give trick or treaters a terrible fright.
“I’m not a real big fan of clowns. The clown costumes can get kind of out there,” Raines said. “You can do all kinds of things to make them scary and just really weird.”
