Nacogdoches’ Regents Academy wins 2018 TAPPS DI Fall Soccer Tournament

ROUND ROCK, TX (KTRE) - For the first time in their short history, Regents Academy is state champion sin soccer.
The team went undefeated in the regular season and then ran through the tournament. The small 1A program met up with Round Rock Concordia, a larger 3A program, in the finals Thursday morning.
The game tested the Eagles as it went to double overtime for the co-ed team from the Pineywoods. Junior James Vermillion would come in big and will be a name forever remembered with the school when he got the game winning goal.
