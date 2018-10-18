Penny Press machine on it’s way to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Folks in Nacogdoches will get a new treat in time for Halloween. And it’s not the edible kind.
The Nacogdoches Conventions and Visitors Bureau said a penny press has been ordered and should arrive by Halloween.
The final four designs have been sent to the company in Colorado that’s putting this very affordable souvenir machine together.
“That child then can have and keep with them and start a collection of their own,” said Sherry Morgan, CEO of the CVB. “You don’t have a lot of those opportunities in souvenirs and it was an easy selection. I think it fits our aesthetics, it fits our history and it fits our message and our brand and I think it’s going to serve our visitors really well.”
Last month the CVB approved a motion to buy a pressed penny machine by which visitors would remember their trip to the city. In total the penny press cost $4,200 dollars.
