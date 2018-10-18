SFA Track team raising money for coaches’ son with rare disease

Asher suffers from Prune Belly Syndrome, also called Eagle-Barrett Syndrome, a condition that affects one in 40,000 births. As such, the SFA and Nacogdoches community have an opportunity to support the Clark family at a barbeque chicken fundraiser held on campus. Tickets are $10 a piece, and include a helping of BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans and dessert, to be served on location at the traffic circle located by Kennedy Auditorium and the Barnes and Noble bookstore on the Stone Fort side of the student center.