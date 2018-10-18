SFA Track team raising money for coaches’ son with rare disease

From SFA Athletics
NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- The Stephen F. Austin track and field team will look to take care of one of their own this Friday, hosting a fundraiser for 2-year old Asher Clark, the youngest son of track and field assistant coaches Cody Clark and Brionne Clark.
Asher suffers from Prune Belly Syndrome, also called Eagle-Barrett Syndrome, a condition that affects one in 40,000 births. As such, the SFA and Nacogdoches community have an opportunity to support the Clark family at a barbeque chicken fundraiser held on campus. Tickets are $10 a piece, and include a helping of BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans and dessert, to be served on location at the traffic circle located by Kennedy Auditorium and the Barnes and Noble bookstore on the Stone Fort side of the student center.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from any member of the track and field team as well as from head coach Phil Olson. Walk-up purchases on the day of the fundraiser are also welcome.