Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to cloudy and drizzly conditions this morning with temps in the middle 50s. Rain will be light and scattered throughout the day today with mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will top off in the middle 60s. As we head into tonight, the rain should take a slight break before ramping back up during the day. A 60% chance of rain will persist through Friday and early Saturday morning due to an approaching cold front, so make sure you’ve got an umbrella handy for any Friday night football games. Once the front passes through, we’ll see diminishing cloud cover Saturday evening and the first real glimpse of the sun on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. Waking up on Monday and Tuesday we just might see the upper 40s/low 50s again for morning lows and highs only reaching into the lower to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Heading into the middle of next week, cloud cover will slowly increase as will the rain chances with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.