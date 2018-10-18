Tracking Another Shot at Rain With Another Cold Front This Weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we round out the week, we will bring back a 40% chance of rain to East Texas with those rain odds going up overnight Friday and into Saturday as our next cold front comes calling.
Rainfall amounts over the next couple of days will average one-half inch, which should not pose any flooding concerns for a saturated and water-logged Piney Woods.
Behind this weekend cold front, look for some clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Sunday and Monday as a cool breeze ushers in another batch of cool, autumn air to East Texas.
The sunshine will be short-lived, however, as thicker clouds and rain chances will be on the increase, yet again, especially as we head toward the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.