Wedding in a week: former bride-to-be selects couple for wedding venue after breaking off engagement

CANTON, TX (KLTV) - Remember the Tyler woman who broke off her engagement and ended up giving away her venue on Facebook? Well the lucky couple is set to say, “I do” on Saturday at a Tyler venue.
Halie Hipsher of Canton says a mutual friend introduced her to her future husband, Matthew Jones. Their first date was at a drive-in movie theater. She picked him up.
“He jumped in the truck, and I remembered this quote about looking into someone’s eyes and knowing they’re going to impact your life,” Hipsher said. “And it was instant. As soon as he jumped in the car, I was like, ‘this is it.'”
Two years and one ring later, the couple is now preparing to say, “I do" after being selected by a former Tyler bride-to-be who broke off her engagement and decided to give her booked venue away on Facebook, with less than a week before the big day. Hipsher watched her name be pulled from a bowl and announced on Facebook Live.
“I was in shock,” Halie said. “As soon as it happened, my sister called me and was like, ‘you won!’”
Halie says being selected means a lot to her because her grandpa will get to see her walk down the aisle. She says he’s fighting Stage IV pancreatic cancer and is now being cared for by hospice.
“I remember Halie telling me before that she wanted her Grandpa to see her get married," Matthew said.
“I didn’t think he was going to make my wedding,” Hipsher said. “And so to sit here and think that he’s going to be here, it’s unbelievable, honestly.”
Hipsher says she’s received an outpouring of support leading up to the wedding. She says several businesses have stepped up to donate everything from a dress for reception to a cake.
