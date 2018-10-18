Week 7 Player of the Week: Landry Lasseter

BULLARD, TX (KLTV) - Bullard’s Quarterback Landry Lasseter is Week 7′s American State Bank Red Zone player of the week.
He led his Panthers to a 53-13 win over Wills Point to take their district opener.
The week before, when the Panthers were beaten by Gilmer in a blowout, Coach Scott Calloway knew something had to be done. So he inserted a new QB and Lasseter proved to be great and the right move.
The Panther senior with the famous first name says his confidence comes from the coaches and his teammates having faith in him. He realizes that in week eight, with win-less Rusk on the horizon, they can’t afford to let up.
