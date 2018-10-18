2 workers acquitted in Kansas boy's waterslide death

FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders are propelled by jets of water as they go over a hump while riding a water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kan. Testimony has concluded in the trial of two maintenance workers at the water park who are accused of deliberately misleading investigators after a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on the waterslide. Deliberations will begin Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 after closing arguments are made in the case against David Hughes and John Zalsman. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Charlie Riedel)