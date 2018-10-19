Angelina College hosts ‘The Beat Goes On’ to celebrate school’s 50th anniversary

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Roadrunners had a groovy day Thursday as Angelina College’s staff and studens were busy with activities.
The campus hosted two events for its students and staff.
"The Beat Goes On” marked the 50th anniversary celebration for the college. Staff across campus dressed in 1960s style attire to reflect the time when the college first opened.
In addition, students, candidates and staff had the opportunity to express their views on the upcoming election at the Stump Speeches event outside the library.
“To be able to do these events together because college has been a part of this community for those five decades,” said Dr. Michael Simon, the president of Angelina College. “We are embedded in our community. We serve our community, and so, it just fits so well I thought to have the Stump Speeches the same day we’re having a birthday party for the college.”
Numerous elected officials and those running for office took to the stump to voice their views.
The Stump Speeches are hosted by the college’s Rockin' Roadrunner’s Student Speech Club.
