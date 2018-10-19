Cushing ISD Police Department makes terroristic threat arrest

CUSHING, TX (KTRE) - The Cushing ISD Police Department arrested an individual and charged him or her with terroristic threat Friday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from Cushing ISD Police Chief Shane Johnson, the arrest was made at about 1 p.m. Friday. The post did not say whether the person who was arrested is a CISD student or give any more details.
"This arrest was completely unrelated to the events that occurred in the previous 12 hours involving the Internet and threats of violence,” Johnson wrote in the post.
The Facebook post stated that the unrelated case from Thursday night has bee transferred to the proper authorities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It also stated that the location of the threatening graffiti has been found.
Johnson wrote a previous post about the unrelated incident.
“Cushing ISD was made aware of a threat of violence to our school around 11 p.m. last night,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Immediately CISD chief of police and Cushing administration contacted the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and met with deputies at the school, where we walked halls and bathrooms looking for the source of the threat.
The post said the threat consisted of a photo of penciled writing that said, “Pass around, CHS school shooting 10-19-18 Be ready.”
“Upon further review, it was determined that the paint scheme did not match our buildings in any location,” the Facebook post stated. “Furthermore, the deputies traced the source of the photo, and it was determined that the picture was taken in a district northwest of here three hours away.”
The post stated that the picture was not taken in any Cushing ISD buildings, and it was meant as a threat to CISD. It also said the student who is allegedly the source of the photo attends another high school with the initials “CHS.”
Johnson said in the post that the sheriff’s office in the county where the other school district is located is investigating the threat.
The post said for added safety that NCSO deputies would be in and around the CISD campuses all day Friday even though there is no pending threat to the school district in reference to the photo.
“Please know that we take the safety of our students very serious and treated this threat with fervor,” the Facebook post stated.
