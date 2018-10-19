East Texas Flower Truck comes to Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A new concept is heading to Lufkin - a flower truck.
“I see them more popping up in the country, but overall mobile flowers, is new to the United States,” said Alex Gibson, the owner of East Texas Flower Truck.
She said the concept is traveling from Europe to here.
“Kinda look through what you and put together what you like and build your own bouquet,” Gibson said.
For people, the attraction behind customizing their own bouquet is alluring.
“I love the whole idea of trucks carrying food around, different items around and so the idea of a flower truck is really cool,” said Kailyn Loggins, a customer.
Gibson said she’s following her passion after switching from teacher to selling flowers.
“I just really had this on my heart. It was one of those things where I was laying awake at night, not being able to sleep, tying to decide just what I wanted to do,” Gibson said. “And this had just been something that kept speaking to me, and I had just prayed about it the whole summer and just felt that something that I was going to go ahead and pursue."
She said part of the pursuit includes bringing smiles to people faces as they create their bouquets
“I just love being able to brighten up people days a little bit,” Gibson said.
Gibson is based in Kilgore, but often takes the flower truck to Longview.
She will be in Lufkin on Friday at Bloom starting at 11 a.m. Bloom is located at the corner of West Frank Avenue and Herndon Street.
