‘I voted’ stickers are a popular item among Angelina County voters

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - This year’s midterm election has generated a significant amount of engagement, with 16 million Texans registered to vote according to the Texas Secretary of State. This growth can also be seen in places like Angelina County, which has reported almost 51,000 registered voters.
Angelina County elections administrator Connie Brown says many of those people are early voters.
“We promote early voting as much as we can, and a lot of people want to do that because they’re afraid that if they wait, something might happen that they can’t vote on Election Day,” Brown said. “Probably half of the voting is early voting.”
Whether you’re voting early or in November, chances are you’ll be leaving with a white sticker to let everyone know you voted.
“We know that a lot of people, when they come in to vote, they love getting their ‘I voted’ sticker and displaying it and letting everyone know hey I voted and so we try to make sure we have enough on hand,” Brown said.
Apparently, it takes a lot of stickers to let voters share that message. Brown says they usually order 20,000 stickers and that they give away around 5,000 to 10,000 of them.
