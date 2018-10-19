Lufkin man arrested after pointing shotgun at son, threatened to kill him

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested a 55-year-old man after he threatened his son while pointing a shotgun at him and stating he would kill him.
William Glen Drysdale, of Lufkin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.
According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office media report, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence between a father and son and upon arrival learned the father had threatened the son while pointing a shot gun at him and stating he would kill him.
“Suspect was found to have locked himself inside of a camper on the property," the media report stated. "After numerous attempts to gain compliance, deputies were finally able to compel suspect into exiting the trailer.
Once Drysdale was taken into custody, the 12 gauge shotgun, a 243 Win. rifle and a 9mm handgun were found inside the camper, according to ACSO.
All of the weapons were loaded and with a chambered round in each. According to ACSO 1.5 ounces of marijuana was also found in the trailer.
Drysdale was arrested one week ago for pointing a BB gun at passing motorists.
