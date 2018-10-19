Onalaska PD: Man used SUV to ram girlfriend’s vehicle, knocked it into another vehicle

ONALASKA, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Onalaska Police Department arrested a 38-year man Thursday in connection to allegations that he used his GMC Jimmy SUV to ram his girlfriend’s vehicle, which then hit another SUV driven by his aunt.
James Joseph Phelps, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge. His bond amount has been set at $10,000.
Chief John Maddox with the Onalaska Police Department said the incident occurred at Pontoons Restaurant and Bar, which is located at 373 Navaho Trail, at about 3:30 p.m.
Maddox said that Phelps said he rammed the two vehicles because he was angry at the two women.
According to Maddox, Phelps’ aunt was taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle after she complained of back pain.
Phelps was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
