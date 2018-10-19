1 person injured in log truck rollover on US 190 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 63-year-old man was injured after the log truck he was driving rolled over on U.S. Highway 190 in Newton County Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 190 at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The initial investigation shows that Alvin Gill, of Houston, was driving a log truck west on Highway 190 when he lost control. The 18-wheeler went off the road and rolled over in a ditch, the press release stated.
Gill was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the press release stated.
