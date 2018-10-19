Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 10/18/18

Baymont Seafood at 709 North University: 13 demerits for cold not meeting minimum temperature, anti-siphon valve needed for outside hose, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, ice scoop not stored properly, floor and wall areas in need of repair, and fryers and other equipment not kept clean and wiped down.
Moonlight Lounge and Restaurant at 4720 South Street: 12 demerits for two spray bottles needed to be re-labeled, one dairy product needed to be discarded, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, access to hand wash sink not kept unimpeded, no papers towels at hand sink, and ice scoops not stored properly.
Nini’s Fresh Donuts at 1617 South Street: 7 demerits for one spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, hair restraints needed, and vents not kept clean.
JP’s Lil Cajun Kitchen at 4611 North Street: 7 demerits for prep cooler not at minimum temperature, one thermometer needed to be discarded, floors, walls, and equipment not kept wiped down, clean, and sanitary, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.
Ice Ice Baby Tacos and Snacks at 2500 South Street: 7 demerits for spray bottle with purple solution needed to be re-labeled, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, and one dairy product needed to be discarded.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 4909 North Street, Suite 215: 5 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded, paper towel access not close enough to hand wash sink, and scattered trash near dumpster.
NacBURGER at 3205 North University Drive, Suite 0: 3 demerits for date marking needed and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.
Nick’s Convenience Store No. 7 at 2601 Douglass Road: 3 demerits for pre-packaged food products needed to be discarded and water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired.
Chipotle Mexican Grill at 2111 North Street: 2 demerits for thermometers needed to be calibrated.
Donut Express at 624 Northeast Stallings Drive: 2 demerits for use-by dates needed.
Subway at 33 North University Drive: 1 demerit for water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.
Texas Pro Bowl Grill at 3801 North Street, Suite 11: 1 demerit for water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired or replaced.
La Bonita Michoacana at 1418 South Street: 0 demerits.
Chilly Fillmore’s at 2023 North Street: 0 demerits.
Starbuck’s at 2021 North Street: 0 demerits.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.