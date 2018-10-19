SFA Volleyball looking to make it 20 straight wins

THE FIRST SERVE • Seeking its first 20-match winning streak since 2006, the SFA volleyball team closes out its two-game home stand Saturday afternoon by welcoming Southland Conference foe Nicholls to Shelton Gym for a 1:00 p.m. first serve. • ESPN+ and the ESPN app will carry each and every point of the 51st meeting between the Ladyjacks and Colonels with Greg Miller and Brittany Castledine - the two most knowledgable Southland Conference volleyball minds in the land - providing play-by-play and analysis. • SFA currently leads all of NCAA Division I volleyball with 22 victories and its 19-match winning streak is tied with top-ranked BYU for the second-longest in the nation. Only sixth-ranked Pittsburgh (20-0) has a longer winning streak than the Ladyjacks. • The only Southland Conference team that has not dropped a league match in 2018, SFA is one of 24 teams from the ranks of NCAA Division I volleyball who has not suffered a defeat in conference play. Three of those teams - Rice, SFA and Texas State - are from the Lone Star State. • Another exclusive group that the Ladyjacks are in is one that consists of teams who have not dropped a home match in 2018. Just 29 teams across the NCAA Division I volleyball landscape can make that claim and dating back to last season SFA has won 12-straight matches inside the venerable Shelton Gym. That's the ninth-longest active home winning streak in the nation. • SFA has not lost a true road match this season, either, and is one of just four NCAA Division I volleyball teams who can say that. BYU, Pittsburgh and South Florida are the other squads in that category. • The Ladyjacks' 22-2 start to the season is tied with the 2005 club for the best start through 24 matches in program history. That year, SFA laid claim to the Southland Conference regular season title. • SFA has won nine-straight matches against Nicholls - the Ladyjacks' third-lengthiest active winning streak against a Southland Conference adversary. The Ladyjacks' longest current unbeaten run against a league foe is 10 matches against Lamar and New Orleans.