Steele Holdings completes acquisition of Joaquin Bankshares

Steele Holdings, Inc. (“SHI”), parent company of Arp, Texas-based wholly-owned subsidiary, American State Bank (“ASB”), announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Joaquin Bankshares, Inc. (“JBI”), and, thereby, indirectly acquired its wholly-owned subsidiary, Joaquin, Texas-based Texas State Bank (“TSB”). Pending regulatory approval, it is expected that Texas State Bank will merge into American State Bank in the first quarter of 2019.