A Weekend Cold Front to Provide Some Rain Followed by More Cool, Crisp Air

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Make sure you take the rain gear with you before venturing out to area high school football games tonight. Your Red Zone forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers at the start of the games before jumping up to 60% as we head toward midnight. The rain is not expected to be particularly heavy, but it may be a nuisance for some.
Our rain chances will jump up to 60% overnight and last through Saturday morning as our next fall cold front sweeps through East Texas.
The rainfall will be rather light in nature as rainfall amounts should average one-half inch or less, which should not pose any flooding concerns for a saturated and water-logged Piney Woods.
Behind this weekend cold front, look for some clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Sunday as a cool breeze ushers in another batch of cool, autumn air to East Texas.
The sunshine will be short-lived, however, as thicker clouds and rain chances increase, yet again, especially as we head toward the middle of next week. Some of that rain could be heavy in spots, which means we will have to monitor the rainfall amounts closely.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app.
