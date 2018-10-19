Who’s on the ballot?

Voting
By Melissa Greene | October 19, 2018 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 5:49 PM

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Early voting for the November General Election begins Monday, Oct. 22.

Voters in Angelina County, Wood County, Sabine County and Trinity County will be casting ballots for state and national seats but have no uncontested races for local candidates.

Anderson County

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

R Linda Bostick Ray

D Rashad Q Mims I

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2

R David A. Braun

D Carl E. Davis

Cherokee County

County Judge

R Chris Davis

D Marlene Jowell

District Clerk

R Alison Parrott Dotson

D Madeleine Ross

County Clerk

R Laverne Lusk

Libertarian John Wilford

Justice of the Peace, Pct 3

R Phillip Grimes

D Caesar Roy

Justice of the Peace, Pct 1

R Brenda Dominy

D Minette Bryant

Justice of the Peace, Pct 2

R Tony Johnson

D Edric E Bradford

Justice of the Peace, Pct 4

R Rodney Wallace

D Delanna (Dee) Hollis

County Commissioner, Pct 4

R Billy M. McCutcheon

Independent write-in candidate

Gregg County

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

R G. Floyd

D Shannon Brown

Justice of the Peace, Pct 4

R Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph

D Robby D. Cox

City of Longview bond

Total of all three propositions: $104,210,000

Proposition A: Public Safety Facilities

"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $52,410,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas, for constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center and levying the tax in payment thereof. "

Proposition B: Streets / Infrastructure

“FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $27,090,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for street and road improvements and other related improvements and levying the tax in payment thereof."

Proposition C: Parks

"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $24,710,000 tax

bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for improvements and additions to City parks, including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. "

Harrison County

County Judge

R Chad L. Sims

L William “Doc” Halliday

County Treasurer

R Sherry Rushing

D Lenora Waldon Reed

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

R Robert Johnson III

D Zephaniah Timmins

City of Scottsville alcohol petition

For or against the legalize the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only

Hallsville, Alderman at large

Brant Cain

Mike Bailey

Gary Lovelace

Guy Walker

Longview bond election, Harrison County residents inside city limits

Total of all three propositions: $104,210,000

Proposition A: Public Safety Facilities

"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $52,410,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas, for constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center and levying the tax in payment thereof. "

Proposition B: Streets / Infrastructure

“FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $27,090,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for street and road improvements and other related improvements and levying the tax in payment thereof."

Proposition C: parks improvements - trails, playing fields and other sports and rec facilities

"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $24,710,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for improvements and additions to City parks, including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. "

Harleton ISD school bond

For or against the issuance of $10.5 million bonds for school facilities

Henderson County

Coffee City Council Place 1

GeoJan S. Wright

Edward S. McDaniel

Coffee City street repair tax election

For or against "The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Coffee City at the rate of 1/4 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets"

City of Trinidad street repair tax election

For or against "Adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Trinidad, Texas at the rate of

one-fourth one percent to provide revenue for the sole and dedicated use of maintenance and repair of municipal streets."

Eustace ISD bond election, Proposition A

For or against "Issuance of $38,600,000 of bonds by the Eustace Independent School District for

school facilities and the levying of tax in payment thereof "

City of Chandler Special Election for street repair bond, Proposition A

For or against "The issuance of $1,560,000 tax bonds by the City of Chandler, Texas for reconstructing and improving streets and roads consisting of Martin Street, Fourth Street and Main Street with any surplus funds to be used for reconstructing and improving Old Tyler Road"

Henderson County Emergency Services, District 6. Proposition A

For or against "Adoption of a local sales and use tax in Henderson County Emergency Services District No. 6 at the rate of 1.75 percent."

Houston County

County Clerk

R Terri Meadows

D Janice Shroyer Turner

County Treasurer

R Janis Moore Omelina

D Mildred Robbins

Jasper County

County Clerk

R Debbie Newman

D Ronzie Scranton-Lewis

County Treasurer

R Rene Kelly-Ellis

D LaNessa Land

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

R Ronald Billingsley

D Eberly Owens Scott

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

R Jimmy E. Miller

D L.V. Raspberry

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

R Roy Parker

D DeMarcus J Holmes

City of Kirbyville alcohol proposition

For or against “the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only”

Nacogdoches County

City of Garrison liquor election, Proposition A

For or against the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

R Dick Tubbe

D Sandy McCorvey

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

R Harold Rapsilver

D Dorothy Tigner Thompson

Nacogdoches ISD bond

For or against " The issuance of $77,995,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof) and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and levying of the tax in payment thereof "

Nacogdoches County Municipal Utility District, Proposition A

For or against "For the issuance of $2,500,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds"

Nacogdoches County Municipal Utility District, Proposition B

For or against "For the issuance of $2,500,000 refunding bonds and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds"

Rusk County

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

R Pat McCrory

D Janice Bagley

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

R Jana Ross Enloe

write-in candidate

Mayor, City of Henderson

John W. (Buzz) Fullen

Jeffrey Lynn Frey

Thomas Ward

Henderson City Council, District 2

Michael Searcy

Reginald Weatherton

Laneville ISD bond election

For or against “The issuance of $4,274,300 bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of classrooms, a cafeteria and other school buildings in the district and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.”

Mt Enterprise City Council, Position 1

Nell McCarson-Langford

Freddy Swann

Mt Enterprise city Council, Position 3

Kay Wagon

Jim Reese

Mt Enterprise city Council, Position 5

Carolyn McAlister

Brandon Jones

Mary Weems

City of Mt Enterprise tax election

For or against an “Increase of one half of one percent sales and use tax to total sales and use tax of eight and one quarter percent, to be adopted within the city of Mount Enterprise.”

San Augustine County

County Commissoner, Precinct 1

R Tommy Pickard

D Maurice Parks

Smith County

Smith County Judge

R Nathaniel Moran

D Michael K. Mast

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

R Cary L Nix

D Randolph Scott

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

R James L Meredith

D Dustin G Stephens

Lindale ISD bond election, Proposition A

For or against "Issuance of $32,410,000 of bonds by the LIndale Independent School District for

school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof"

City of Whitehouse Special Election, Proposition A

For or against" reduction in rate of the sales and use tax collected by the City of Whitehouse,

Texas, for property tax relief pursuant to Chapter 321, Texas Tax Code, from one-half (1/2) of one percent to three-eights (3/8) of one percent and the imposition of a sales and use tax at a rate of one-eighth (1/8) of one per cent "

Upshur County

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

R Dustin Nicholson

D Jurel N White

District Clerk

R Karen Bunn

D Joyce Peoples

County Clerk

R Terri Ross

D Claudette Bennett

County Treasurer

R Brandy Vick

D Henrietta Smith

