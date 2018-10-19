Who’s on the ballot?

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Early voting for the November General Election begins Monday, Oct. 22.
Voters in Angelina County, Wood County, Sabine County and Trinity County will be casting ballots for state and national seats but have no uncontested races for local candidates.
Anderson County
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
R Linda Bostick Ray
D Rashad Q Mims I
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
R David A. Braun
D Carl E. Davis
Cherokee County
County Judge
R Chris Davis
D Marlene Jowell
District Clerk
R Alison Parrott Dotson
D Madeleine Ross
County Clerk
R Laverne Lusk
Libertarian John Wilford
Justice of the Peace, Pct 3
R Phillip Grimes
D Caesar Roy
Justice of the Peace, Pct 1
R Brenda Dominy
D Minette Bryant
Justice of the Peace, Pct 2
R Tony Johnson
D Edric E Bradford
Justice of the Peace, Pct 4
R Rodney Wallace
D Delanna (Dee) Hollis
County Commissioner, Pct 4
R Billy M. McCutcheon
Independent write-in candidate
Gregg County
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
R G. Floyd
D Shannon Brown
Justice of the Peace, Pct 4
R Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph
D Robby D. Cox
City of Longview bond
Total of all three propositions: $104,210,000
Proposition A: Public Safety Facilities
"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $52,410,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas, for constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center and levying the tax in payment thereof. "
Proposition B: Streets / Infrastructure
“FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $27,090,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for street and road improvements and other related improvements and levying the tax in payment thereof."
Proposition C: Parks
"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $24,710,000 tax
bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for improvements and additions to City parks, including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. "
Harrison County
County Judge
R Chad L. Sims
L William “Doc” Halliday
County Treasurer
R Sherry Rushing
D Lenora Waldon Reed
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
R Robert Johnson III
D Zephaniah Timmins
City of Scottsville alcohol petition
For or against the legalize the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only
Hallsville, Alderman at large
Brant Cain
Mike Bailey
Gary Lovelace
Guy Walker
Longview bond election, Harrison County residents inside city limits
Total of all three propositions: $104,210,000
Proposition A: Public Safety Facilities
"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $52,410,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas, for constructing, renovating, and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center and levying the tax in payment thereof. "
Proposition B: Streets / Infrastructure
“FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $27,090,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for street and road improvements and other related improvements and levying the tax in payment thereof."
Proposition C: parks improvements - trails, playing fields and other sports and rec facilities
"FOR or AGAINST: The issuance of $24,710,000 tax bonds by the City of Longview, Texas for improvements and additions to City parks, including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. "
Harleton ISD school bond
For or against the issuance of $10.5 million bonds for school facilities
Henderson County
Coffee City Council Place 1
GeoJan S. Wright
Edward S. McDaniel
Coffee City street repair tax election
For or against "The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Coffee City at the rate of 1/4 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets"
City of Trinidad street repair tax election
For or against "Adoption of a local sales and use tax in the City of Trinidad, Texas at the rate of
one-fourth one percent to provide revenue for the sole and dedicated use of maintenance and repair of municipal streets."
Eustace ISD bond election, Proposition A
For or against "Issuance of $38,600,000 of bonds by the Eustace Independent School District for
school facilities and the levying of tax in payment thereof "
City of Chandler Special Election for street repair bond, Proposition A
For or against "The issuance of $1,560,000 tax bonds by the City of Chandler, Texas for reconstructing and improving streets and roads consisting of Martin Street, Fourth Street and Main Street with any surplus funds to be used for reconstructing and improving Old Tyler Road"
Henderson County Emergency Services, District 6. Proposition A
For or against "Adoption of a local sales and use tax in Henderson County Emergency Services District No. 6 at the rate of 1.75 percent."
Houston County
County Clerk
R Terri Meadows
D Janice Shroyer Turner
County Treasurer
R Janis Moore Omelina
D Mildred Robbins
Jasper County
County Clerk
R Debbie Newman
D Ronzie Scranton-Lewis
County Treasurer
R Rene Kelly-Ellis
D LaNessa Land
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
R Ronald Billingsley
D Eberly Owens Scott
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
R Jimmy E. Miller
D L.V. Raspberry
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
R Roy Parker
D DeMarcus J Holmes
City of Kirbyville alcohol proposition
For or against “the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only”
Nacogdoches County
City of Garrison liquor election, Proposition A
For or against the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
R Dick Tubbe
D Sandy McCorvey
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
R Harold Rapsilver
D Dorothy Tigner Thompson
Nacogdoches ISD bond
For or against " The issuance of $77,995,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof) and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and levying of the tax in payment thereof "
Nacogdoches County Municipal Utility District, Proposition A
For or against "For the issuance of $2,500,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds"
Nacogdoches County Municipal Utility District, Proposition B
For or against "For the issuance of $2,500,000 refunding bonds and the levy of taxes in payment of the bonds"
Rusk County
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
R Pat McCrory
D Janice Bagley
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
R Jana Ross Enloe
write-in candidate
Mayor, City of Henderson
John W. (Buzz) Fullen
Jeffrey Lynn Frey
Thomas Ward
Henderson City Council, District 2
Michael Searcy
Reginald Weatherton
Laneville ISD bond election
For or against “The issuance of $4,274,300 bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of classrooms, a cafeteria and other school buildings in the district and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.”
Mt Enterprise City Council, Position 1
Nell McCarson-Langford
Freddy Swann
Mt Enterprise city Council, Position 3
Kay Wagon
Jim Reese
Mt Enterprise city Council, Position 5
Carolyn McAlister
Brandon Jones
Mary Weems
City of Mt Enterprise tax election
For or against an “Increase of one half of one percent sales and use tax to total sales and use tax of eight and one quarter percent, to be adopted within the city of Mount Enterprise.”
San Augustine County
County Commissoner, Precinct 1
R Tommy Pickard
D Maurice Parks
Smith County
Smith County Judge
R Nathaniel Moran
D Michael K. Mast
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
R Cary L Nix
D Randolph Scott
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
R James L Meredith
D Dustin G Stephens
Lindale ISD bond election, Proposition A
For or against "Issuance of $32,410,000 of bonds by the LIndale Independent School District for
school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof"
City of Whitehouse Special Election, Proposition A
For or against" reduction in rate of the sales and use tax collected by the City of Whitehouse,
Texas, for property tax relief pursuant to Chapter 321, Texas Tax Code, from one-half (1/2) of one percent to three-eights (3/8) of one percent and the imposition of a sales and use tax at a rate of one-eighth (1/8) of one per cent "
Upshur County
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
R Dustin Nicholson
D Jurel N White
District Clerk
R Karen Bunn
D Joyce Peoples
County Clerk
R Terri Ross
D Claudette Bennett
County Treasurer
R Brandy Vick
D Henrietta Smith