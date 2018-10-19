93-year-old Houston grandmother reunites with long-lost siblings from U.K.

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - An elderly woman separated at birth from her family is finally meeting the siblings who she never met.
The emotional reunion happened after her grandson started piecing together her interesting past.
Una Pereira, 93, has lived quite a unique life.
Before she became a Houstonian, she lived in the United Kingdom and was raised in a London convent.
She witnessed World War II.
Pereira even joined the Royal Air Force.
"It’s been a crazy life, she's a wonderful lady," said her grandson Michael Pereira.
But there was a piece of her life that she knew nothing about.
"She said if ‘I win the lottery, I would go find out who my mother is,’" Michael Pereira said.
So her grandson, found himself across the pond tracking down her history, piecing together names and ages and eventually Pereira found out she had a sister and a brother.
"This is all crazy, I never thought this would happen," said Una Pereira.
All three have been chatting on Skype for several months.
They made plans to meet in person at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Pereira and her 88-year-old sister Mary Winifred Melroy hug for the first time ever and then 89-year-old John her brother joins in.
Melroy said she spent the last 20 years looking for her older sister, Pereira.
The big family reunion at George Bush Intercontinental Airport brought everyone to tears.
Now they will spend the weekend together creating new memories.
