Police retrieve 63 remains of fetuses from Detroit funeral home

DETROIT (RNN) - Detroit police have removed 63 remains of fetuses from a funeral home.
The remains were taken from Perry Funeral Home Friday and turned over to state investigators.
The business was closed immediately, and its license suspended, according to the Detroit Free Press.
"I’ve never seen anything (like this) in my 41 and a half years as a police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said at a news conference on Friday. “It’s disturbing, but we will get to the bottom of this.”
Police discovered 27 fetuses stored in freezers and another 36 in boxes.
Authorities also seized business computers, cellphones and paperwork, according to the paper.
Last week, 11 infants’ remains were found at another funeral home in the city.
Police were tipped off regarding issues with the funeral home by a parent involved in a civil suit with the funeral home over the improper burial of a child, the paper said.
Attorneys for the parent said there could be as many as 200 at the funeral home, based on Wayne State University School of Mortuary Science log books. The funeral home “routinely deposited” infant remains at the school facility, the paper said.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.