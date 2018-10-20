Coleman Leads Ladyjacks Past Nicholls in Three, SFA’s Win Streak Reaches 20

SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys on the play of Haley Coleman | “We were able to give Haley some time off in the back row tonight and she really stepped up and shined offensively for us tonight.”…on the difficulty Nicholls' middle blockers gave SFA | “Their middles did a really nice job. We knew if they were in system that their middles were going to cause us problems so we kept trying to keep them out of system. We told our team, if they have a good pass, you have to expect the middles to get the ball. Early on we didn’t really pay attention to that and when we made the adjustment we slowed them down just a little bit in the end.”…on the effectiveness of SFA’s offense | “Offensively we did a great job. Everything we had was working, but in the first set we kept shooting ourselves in the foot at the service line by not being able to get any runs going. Toward the end of the third, when Xariah served a lot of balls aggressively we were able to put them away but we hadn’t been able to do that up until that point.”…on the current winning streak and what to expect in the future | “We’re going to get every team at its best and everyone wants to the the team to knock us off. Because of that, we’re going to have to sharpen up what we’re doing. We have a very difficult road trip coming up against two teams that are playing very good volleyball, so it’s imperative that we maintain our focus and continue to work on the little things.”