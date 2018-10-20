Early Bird Branch Voting Opportunity Day in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A very important reminder concerning the November election. Early voting begins tomorrow across Texas.
Nacogdoches County is calling Monday Early Bird Branch Voting Opportunity Day. There will be six polling places open to voters registered in Nacogdoches County.
"If you are registered to vote in Nacogdoches County you can vote in any of those six places throughout the county, explains Democratic Party Chair for Nacogdoches County, Mike Strong. “Only on Monday. After that early voting is only at the courthouse and on Election Day you have to go to the voting place for your precinct."
Early voting will continue thru November 2. Some counties will offer late voting where the polls won’t close until seven. Check with the county where you live to find the voting places and times.
