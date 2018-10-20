Lufkin survives Tomball 35-24

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - it wasn’t easy but the Lufkin Panthers found away to get a win over Tomball.
The Cougars controlled the game clock with 30 minutes of ball possession but turnovers did not help. Lufkin used their 18 minutes of time with the ball to rack up 324 yards of offense with 223 of that coming on the ground. 106 yards belonged to quarterback Kewon Thomas who had two rushing touchdowns.
The win moves Lufkin to 4-0 in district play. The other 4-0 team, Magnolia West, beat Waller 50-29 tonight. The two teams will meet up next week at Magnolia West.
