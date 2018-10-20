Nacogdoches Farmers Market fall fling well attended despite dreary weather

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - October is festival season with cities and town across Texas offering up family fun. In Nacogdoches on Saturday there was the Farmers Market Fall Fling.
The market was full of favorite vendors, plus new ones who joined the festivities. The last of the summer vegetables were available, while youngster Micah Jones of Dover Farms in Alto wants everyone to remember what you can grow in a winter garden.
“Arugula, some cabbage, some cauliflower, collards, broccoli, spinach, bok choy, kale, and lettuce,” lists Micah.
It’s a healthy way to get all that vitamin D. Winter flowers, a petting zoo, handmade crafts, and music could also be found. The cloudy weather didn’t bother crowds of people who came out for a good time.
