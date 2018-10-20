Polk County judge issues local disaster declaration as precaution because of possible flooding

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of the National Weather Service issuing a flood warning for the area of the Trinity River near Goodrich, Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy declared a local state of disaster Friday.
“The Declaration of Disaster was put in place as a precautionary measure in the event that emergency operations and/or assistance is needed due to current and forecasted conditions for areas below the Lake Livingston Dam affected by rising Trinity River flood levels,” a post on the Facebook for the Polk County Office of Emergency Management stated.
According to the text of the flood warning, it will continue until further notice or until the warning is canceled. Flood stage along the Trinity River in the Goodrich area is 36 feet. As of 8:45 a.m. Friday, the flood gauge at Goodrich read 40.5 feet, the warning stated.
“Major lowland flooding begins at 41 ft.” the warning states. “Moderate flooding is occurring, and major flooding is forecast. The river will continue to rise to near 42 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.”
According to the NWS warning, the Polk County Office of Emergency Management is operating at increased readiness and is monitoring the situation.
“Persons residing along the Trinity River and below the Lake Livingston Dam should make preparations in the event waters rise to flood levels for your area,” the Facebook post stated.
To check on road conditions, go to DriveTexas.org.
In addition, further updates may be found on the Polk County Emergency Management Facebook page.
“Road conditions and updates will be posted in the Polk County Emergency Management website as we receive them,” the Facebook post stated.
The Declaration of Disaster states flooding along the Trinity River has already flooded structures and “may cause damage to roads and bridges, preventing access to or safe passage on many roadways. Such conditions will create a public safety hazard.”
The declaration also states that Murphy has determined that “extraordinary measures must be taken to protect life, as well as to protect or rehabilitate property.”
The state of disaster will continue for a week after the date the declaration was issued (October 14) unless it is renewed by the Commissioner’s Court of Polk County.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.