San Augustine Sassafras Festival ushers in fall

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - You know it's fall in Deep East Texas when San Augustine lets everyone know the Sassafras Festival is approaching.
The downtown square is decked out with mums, sugar cane, and pumpkins for next weekend's events.
Mark your calendars now to experience small town life where no one is a stranger to a good time.
“We used to have the largest sassafras tree in Texas, but lightning got our tree, so it’s no longer here," said Brandi Emanis "But we still have the Sassafras Festival once a year, and it is a really big part of San Augustine. It’s pretty huge and a lot of people like to come out and see our festival.”
On Friday, October 26th, a bingo game will kick the festivities off.
Then on Saturday, October 27, head to the San Augustine square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m for barbecue, contests, and arts and crafts.
A detailed schedule can be found at www.sanaugustinetx.com
