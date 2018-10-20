Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We’re waking up this morning to drizzly conditions and some light scattered showers throughout East Texas. Behind the rain, you might see some fog in the early morning hours so make sure to keep those low beams on until the fog lifts. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s and will slowly warm into the mid to upper 60s for highs today. As we head into the afternoon, rain will leave the area and we will begin to dry out with partly cloudy skies tonight and plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Waking up on Monday and Tuesday we will see some chilly upper 40s for morning lows. Cloud cover and rain chances return as we head into the middle part of next week.