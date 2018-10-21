Keke Coutee goes down with injury in Texans win

JACKSONVILLE, FL (KTRE) - The young NFL career of Lufkin native Keke Coutee took another set back Sunday afternoon.
The Houston Texans beat Jacksonville 20-7 but Coutee did not make a significant contribution in the stat book. Coutee had one reception for three yards on three targets before he was pulled from the game for a suspected hamstring injury.
Coutee suffered a strained hamstring in training camp which kept him out of all four preseason games and the first three games of the season. In his first three games, Coutee set a Texans record for most receptions by a Texans rookie in their first three games.
It is being reported by NFL writer Aaron Wilson that after the game, Coutee told him this hamstring injury does not appear to be as bad as his one in training camp. Coutee also said he doubted he would be able to play on Thursday night against the Dolphins.
