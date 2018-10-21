Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Morning lows dipped into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday will be beautiful with abundant sunshine with highs only reaching into the middle 60s. Keep the jackets out as you’ll need them for the first half of the work week with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s and highs only reaching into the lower to middle 60s. Cloud cover will slowly return to East Texas along with a decent chance of rain late Wednesday into early Thursday morning due to an upper-level disturbance expected to move through the area. Temps will warm into the upper 60s lower 70s by the weekend with another round of clear skies and sunshine.