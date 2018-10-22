Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through the afternoon with light easterly winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. More of the same tomorrow with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and reaching near 70 degrees by afternoon with a very slight chance for rain in far southern counties. Cloud cover will increase even more on Wednesday with chances for rain becoming likely by late Wednesday late afternoon and evening. This is ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Rain will end by Thursday afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 50s behind the cold front. Sunshine returns for the end of the week and another cold front arriving this weekend to reinforce the cooler than normal air over East Texas.