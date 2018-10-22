Bizarre ‘headless chicken monster’ spotted swimming in deep waters off east Antarctica

(CNN) - For the first time in the waters off east Antarctica, a swimming sea cucumber was caught on camera by researchers.
The creature had only ever been filmed once before in the Gulf of Mexico, in 2017.
It was nicknamed the "headless chicken monster" because it looked more like a swimming chicken than a cucumber.
New technology captured the creature in the Southern Ocean off the southwest corner of Australia.
Researchers hope the rare footage will help in the effort to create a new Antarctic conservation zone.
