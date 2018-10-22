ESPN: Dallas Cowboys to trade for Raiders' Amari Cooper

(KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys are trading for Oakland Raiders' wide receiver Amari Cooper.
According to Adam Schefter, an NFL Insider for ESPN, the Cowboys traded a first-round pick for Cooper.
Cooper was drafted in 2015 from the University of Alabama. He’s played four season with the Raiders.
The move follows this season’s release of wide receiver Dez Bryant, who holds the franchise record for more touchdown catches than any player in Dallas Cowboys history.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.