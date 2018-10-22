EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A nice, cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon with light easterly winds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. More of the same tomorrow with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and reaching near 70 degrees by afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will increase on Wednesday with chances for rain becoming likely by late Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Rain will end early Thursday and temperatures will drop into the 50s for Thursday afternoon. More sunshine for the end of the week and another cold front arrives this weekend to reinforce the cooler air.